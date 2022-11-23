Robert W. Baird Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $470.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.58.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $21.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.94. The stock had a trading volume of 265,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.09 and its 200 day moving average is $353.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.