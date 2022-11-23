Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given a $8.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $8.00 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,551. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,821,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,829,821.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 1,009,300 shares of company stock worth $7,068,115 in the last three months. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

