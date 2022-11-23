Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Rockwell Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.08 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
Further Reading
