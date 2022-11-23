Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $494.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $432.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.85.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

