Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $494.33.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Roper Technologies stock opened at $432.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.85.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
