Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.09. 3,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,992. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.85. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $494.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

