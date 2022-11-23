Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.67

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.67 and last traded at $116.55, with a volume of 11356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.