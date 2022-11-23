Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 658,085 shares.The stock last traded at $101.40 and had previously closed at $100.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,121 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.