Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$29.14 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$23.80 and a 12-month high of C$36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.71.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

