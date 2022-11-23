Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.21. 46,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,522 shares of company stock valued at $31,643,534. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

