Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 64,749 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,522 shares of company stock worth $31,643,534 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.24.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.61. The stock had a trading volume of 208,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,639. The stock has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.81. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $299.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.