Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.25. 6,881,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,261,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.81. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $299.27. The company has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a PE ratio of 276.39, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,822 shares of company stock worth $32,056,453. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 56.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

