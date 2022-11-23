Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SZG. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.60 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Salzgitter Price Performance

ETR:SZG traded up €0.70 ($0.71) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €28.00 ($28.57). 90,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47. Salzgitter has a one year low of €18.99 ($19.38) and a one year high of €48.76 ($49.76). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.46.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

