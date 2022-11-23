Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.53

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €26.53 ($27.07) and traded as high as €28.22 ($28.80). Salzgitter shares last traded at €27.96 ($28.53), with a volume of 68,122 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SZG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

