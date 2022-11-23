Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96. 288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC increased their target price on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

