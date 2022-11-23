Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 137,872 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,872 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises 2.0% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $591,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,512. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $688.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

