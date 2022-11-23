Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 26,689 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,689 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 10.16% of iRhythm Technologies worth $329,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,409,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,213,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,789 shares of company stock worth $2,186,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $104.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,063. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.73 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.16.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

