Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 306,062 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 306,062 shares during the period. Entegris makes up approximately 1.5% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 3.19% of Entegris worth $438,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after buying an additional 374,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Entegris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 2.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Entegris by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Entegris by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,337 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Entegris Stock Up 2.8 %

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $75.40. 11,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,343. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $157.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.