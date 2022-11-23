Sands Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,738 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of IQVIA worth $117,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE IQV traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

