Sands Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 46,361 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,361 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $168.33. 10,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,269. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $268,565.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,892,676.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,161,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $268,565.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,892,676.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,889 shares of company stock valued at $39,137,833. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

