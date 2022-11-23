Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 182,252 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,028,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182,252 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $738,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.87. 284,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,191,696. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

