Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 20,829 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,829 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $50,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.36. 20,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,377 shares of company stock worth $8,826,446 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

