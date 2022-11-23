Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 149,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,227,480 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

