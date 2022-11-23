Santos FC Fan Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.30 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $33.30 million and $18.32 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for $7.32 or 0.00044605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.36 or 0.08730854 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00470055 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.45 or 0.28839770 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

