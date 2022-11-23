Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 190000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Sarama Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.
Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sarama Resources
Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.
