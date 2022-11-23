Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $342.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBBTF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 280.00 to 275.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

