Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SREI opened at GBX 46.60 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £227.92 million and a PE ratio of 258.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 61 ($0.72).

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

