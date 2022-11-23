Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 89.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

