Scotiabank Cuts Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$24.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Price Performance

Parex Resources stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.