Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Trading 5.4% Higher

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. 5,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 208,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,163 shares in the company, valued at $121,254.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,649 shares of company stock worth $969,437. Company insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 462,475 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $3,432,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 215.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 239,683 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $1,874,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 154,783 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

