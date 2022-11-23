SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.44

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $2.26. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 235,681 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCYX. Maxim Group cut their target price on SCYNEXIS from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

