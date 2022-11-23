SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading 2% Higher

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 25,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 65,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 35.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 7.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in SEACOR Marine in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

