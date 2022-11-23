Secret Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Secret has a total market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $2,351.25 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00449507 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,310.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

