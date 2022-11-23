Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Buys New Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Robinhood Markets comprises about 0.0% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,474,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 183,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,548,310. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

A number of research firms recently commented on HOOD. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.