Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.42

Shares of Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.42 and last traded at 1.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 160 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday.

Senior Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.51.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

