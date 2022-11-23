Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $106.72

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.72 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.04). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.04), with a volume of 339,085 shares.

Seplat Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of £529.14 million and a P/E ratio of 415.10.

Seplat Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Seplat Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

