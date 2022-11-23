Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 864.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,544 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 9.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.4% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $166.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.