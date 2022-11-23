SIG (LON:SHI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.98

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.98 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 30.70 ($0.36). SIG shares last traded at GBX 30.90 ($0.37), with a volume of 507,109 shares.

SIG Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £360.37 million and a PE ratio of -12.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($20,692.92).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

