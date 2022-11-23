Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.06

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.06 and last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 11210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $302,264.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $302,264.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,506 shares of company stock worth $3,422,494. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 636,531 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,458,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 52.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 686,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,872,000 after buying an additional 235,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 473,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 190,913 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

