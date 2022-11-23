Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.82.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $799.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 1,196.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $70,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

