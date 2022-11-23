SingularityNET Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $48.82 million and $1.69 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,508.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010580 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00041208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006012 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021742 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00232237 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,872,822 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,134,872,822.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04359683 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,956,490.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

