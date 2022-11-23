SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

