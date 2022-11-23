Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of SLTTF stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.18.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

