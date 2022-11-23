Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Set at C$4.75 by Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$4.75 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.76.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

SOT.UN remained flat at C$4.56 during trading on Wednesday. 76,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,415. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$365.59 million and a PE ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Slate Office REIT

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.30 per share, with a total value of C$157,085.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,929,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,341,849.89. Insiders have bought 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $203,575 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.