Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREGGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $2.83 on Monday. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

About Smart Powerr

(Get Rating)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Featured Articles

