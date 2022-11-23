Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $2.83 on Monday. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.
About Smart Powerr
