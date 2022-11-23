SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.68% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

