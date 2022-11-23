Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,371 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $139,343,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $139,060,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $143.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $378.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.36 and its 200-day moving average is $155.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

