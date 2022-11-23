SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.
SOFI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.
SoFi Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. 480,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,406,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.57. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $18.69.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
