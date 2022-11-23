SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Down 8.7%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.29. 31,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 252,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

SOS Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SOS by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SOS by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 167,272 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SOS during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.