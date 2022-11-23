South Cone Investments Limited Purchases 3,200 Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,515,886.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 13,300 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.00.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Rani Therapeutics stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 1,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,295. The company has a market cap of $404.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

RANI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

