SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 45036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$38.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.

About SouthGobi Resources

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

